TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

NYSE TTI opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 3.04. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 5,726,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,990,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 619,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,248,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 57,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 3,036,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,470,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

