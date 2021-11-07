Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $39.78 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textainer Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Textainer Group worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

