TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.
TGTX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 1,530,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,942. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
