TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

TGTX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 1,530,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,942. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TG Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 375.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.