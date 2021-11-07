The Andersons, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Andersons in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised shares of The Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.42 on Friday. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Andersons by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

