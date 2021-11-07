The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.91

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 1797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

A number of research firms have commented on TBBK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.46.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

