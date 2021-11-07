The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

