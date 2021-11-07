The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
