The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

TBBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,528. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.46.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

