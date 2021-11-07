The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,465,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $331,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

