The Beauty Health (SKIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The Beauty Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. On average, analysts expect The Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The Beauty Health stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.