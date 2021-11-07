The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of The Brink’s worth $32,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

BCO stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

