The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.49, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,414,230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

