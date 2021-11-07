The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $52.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $52.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.10.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $10,414,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

