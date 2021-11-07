The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 5,683,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,687. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

