The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.14 ($15.45).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

