The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $407.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.42 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

