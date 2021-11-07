The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $278.59

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.59 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 447,714 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £488.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 274.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other The Gym Group news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

