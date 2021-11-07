The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report sales of $67.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.25 million and the highest is $67.30 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $57.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $270.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

HCKT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 73,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,419. The company has a market cap of $645.98 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

