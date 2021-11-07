The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.980-$7.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.82 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.39. 900,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.74. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

