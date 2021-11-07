The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce $531.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.40 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $430.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 405,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $776.52 million, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.