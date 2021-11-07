The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price shot up 11.1% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Manitowoc traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 2,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $776.52 million, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

