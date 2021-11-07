The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Barrington Research

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MCS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

MCS stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $660.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 64.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 521.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

