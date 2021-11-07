The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Earnings Results

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,742. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

