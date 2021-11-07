The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $198.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of PNC opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $114.14 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

