The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 74,449 shares.The stock last traded at $36.06 and had previously closed at $34.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.70.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

