The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,320,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 732,826 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 4.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $162,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.79.

Shares of TD opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

