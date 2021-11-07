The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $33,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,203,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

