The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Western Union by 11,414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in The Western Union by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

