THEKEY Market Capitalization Achieves $8.95 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $889,350.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 203.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars.

