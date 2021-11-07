TheStreet Downgrades Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after buying an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after buying an additional 1,617,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after buying an additional 67,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

