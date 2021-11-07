Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$165.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$148.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$144.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TSE TRI opened at C$146.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$130.79. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$99.11 and a 12-month high of C$152.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,420,851.43.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.