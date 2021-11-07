Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $112.36 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00028165 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00270050 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

