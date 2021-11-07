Tidal Finance Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $436,888.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00256503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

