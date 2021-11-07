TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.80% of TimkenSteel worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMST opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.06. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.