Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOST stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 975,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,791. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.