Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $35.19 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tower Semiconductor stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.