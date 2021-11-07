Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.48.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.05. 787,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average of $192.45. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $220.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

