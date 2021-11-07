TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransAlta stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

