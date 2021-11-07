Travala.com Price Tops $2.89 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. Travala.com has a market cap of $150.81 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00004633 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 52,120,487 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

