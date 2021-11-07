Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
