TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 30,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 232,863 shares.The stock last traded at $102.30 and had previously closed at $102.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $179,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,910 shares of company stock valued at $12,680,300 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $14,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 149,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

