Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.81

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,362,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Triton International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,006,000 after acquiring an additional 376,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,357 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Triton International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 82,958 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Triton International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

