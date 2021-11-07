TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TrueCar by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 981,452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 420,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,454. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $388.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.06.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.83 million. Equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

