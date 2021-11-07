TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $23,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 473.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 376,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 255.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 283,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,034,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 125,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

