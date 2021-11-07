TrueDeck Reaches Market Cap of $405,543.72 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $405,543.72 and approximately $34,504.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00260002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00101652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

