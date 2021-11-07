Truist Securities Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $395.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $340.00 to $395.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $348.43.

SEDG stock opened at $344.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.81.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 105.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,565,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

