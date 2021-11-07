Truist Securities Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $395.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $340.00 to $395.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $348.43.
SEDG stock opened at $344.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.81.
In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 105.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,565,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
