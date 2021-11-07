Truist Securities Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $250.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.19. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

