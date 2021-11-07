Truist Securities Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $253.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.70.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $264.15 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $154.30 and a 52-week high of $267.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 6.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

