TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0192 on Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00258754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00101513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

