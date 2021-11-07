Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 32,805 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 215.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.70 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

