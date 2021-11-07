Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,899 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $77.92 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.